 

Lombardia in festa

Sagre, Fiere, Feste ed Eventi della regione Lombardia

| Altri
  

Dettagli evento:

lug 10 2022

Mostra Mercato del Vinile di BIASSONO - 10 LUGLIO 2022

Letture: 35 - Mostre-Mercato a Biassono - MB

Approfondimenti: INSERISCI un approfondimento
dove: BIASSONO
, C/O IL GARDEN CAFE’, VIA CESANA E VILLA, 34.
data: domenica 10 luglio 2022, dalle 10:00 alle 18:00
intrattenimenti:
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge all'aperto
Organizzazione: ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE ROCKPARADISE
Referente: Non definito
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono:
Mostra Mercato del Vinile di BIASSONO - 10 LUGLIO 2022
Descrizione evento: Domenica  10 LUGLIO  ci sarà  la PRIMA  EDIZIONE a BIASSONO  della Mostra del Vinile e cd,  per  HOBBISTI,  C/O IL LOCALE GARDEN CAFE’,  VIA CESANA E VILLA, 34. Manifestazione organizzata dall’ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE ROCK  PARADISE e da GARDEN CAFE’. Parteciperanno espositori, con MIGLIAIA di dischi in vinile, CD, DVD.
AMPIO PARCHEGGIO GRATUITO  NELLE VICINANZE, INGRESSO GRATUITO. Orario per il pubblico dalle ore 10:00  alle ore 18:00.
POTRAI  INOLTRE SCAMBIARE VINILI  e CD con gli espositori.


@font-face {font-family:"Cambria Math"; panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:1; mso-generic-font-family:roman; mso-font-format:other; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:0 0 0 0 0 0;}@font-face {font-family:Calibri; panose-1:2 15 5 2 2 2 4 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:swiss; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-536870145 1073786111 1 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; margin-top:0cm; margin-right:0cm; margin-bottom:10.0pt; margin-left:0cm; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}.MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}.MsoPapDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; margin-bottom:10.0pt; line-height:115%;}div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;}
Nei pressi di questo evento puoi:
Mangiare Bere Dormire Divertirti Rilassarti Informarti Altro

Commenta e condividi attraverso Facebook!




Apri il calendario
Ultimi eventi inseriti
La settimana del business dal 11...
Motoraduno matteo bandinelli
25° festa dla rana e dal stracot...
Mostra mercato del vinile di ...
Cena con delitto sagra dei pasatep
Approfondimenti
Eliminare i programmi da Windows, ecco...
Eliminare i programmi da Windows, ecco...
Prestazioni lente del pc? Servono ordine e pulizia
Il computer rappresenta, al giorno d'oggi, uno strumento fondamentale per ognuno di noi. Gran parte...
PC da remoto, ecco come risolvere ogni...
PC da remoto, ecco come risolvere ogni...
Come sfruttare assistenza da remoto su Windows 10 e...
Quante volte il vostro pc vi ha lasciato in panne? Magari nei momenti proprio meno propizi e adatti...


 
Ultimi Redazionali
Eventi e serate nel tempo libero: i...
Eventi e serate nel tempo libero: i...
La Lombardia si è aggiudicata la Medaglia d’oro nella...
Famosa per rappresentare in Italia il mercato internazionale e la dinamicità dei tempi moderni, la...
Come vivere piu a lungo e sentirsi...
Come vivere piu a lungo e sentirsi...
Nutrirsi secondo il libro del Premio Nobel Linus Pauling
Come nutrirsi e stare in forma richiede una buona qualita e quantita d'informazione, ed oltre ad...
Il meteo oggi in Lombardia
Meteo Lombardia